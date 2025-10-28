 MP News: Two Lakh New Posts To Be Created, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: Two Lakh New Posts To Be Created, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that new recruitments will be started and two lakh new posts will be created

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 07:15 PM IST
MP News: Two Lakh New Posts To Be Created, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that new recruitments will be started and two lakh new posts will be created.

The government wants all eligible officers and employees to get promotion, but the matter is pending in court, said the Chief Minister while addressing the ‘Diwali Milan’ programme organised by the Rajya Karamchari Sangh on Tuesday. Soon, around four lakh officials will get promotion, he added.

Yadav said that as the state government is about to complete two years, and during this period every possible decision is being taken in the interest of employees. So far, 366 houses under the Smart City Project have been allotted to employees and at least 300 new residences are ready and will be allotted to officials through a single click, he added.

The Chief Minister said the state government is taking care of employees’ interests. A decision has been taken to constitute a committee to implement the Unified Pension Scheme for employees appointed on or after January 1, 2005, which will help resolve pension-related discrepancies.

A new commission will also be formed to address salary discrepancies, grade pay, post changes, and other related issues, he added.

