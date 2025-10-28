Indore News: Statement Of Australian Women Cricketers Will Be Recorded Through Video Conferencing |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the arrest of the accused, who reportedly stalked and molested the Australian women cricketers, the police have almost completed the investigation into the case and soon, the chargesheet would be presented before the court.

Police officials said that the statement of the cricketers will be recorded through video conferencing before the court.

The women players were reportedly stalked and molested by the biker named Aqeel alias Nitra, a resident of Azad Nagar area of the city, while they were on their way to a café from their hotel on Thursday.

The MIG police station staff registered a case under section 74 and 78 of the BNS. During the ongoing investigation, the police recorded the statements of the women players and arrested Aqeel after two days of the FIR.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya informed Free Press that the Australian players left the city after their match so their statement will be recorded through video conferencing in the court during the trial of the case.

It is said that after court’s directions, the police would send an email to the complainant to inform him the date for the statement before the court. Police said that the chargesheet would also be presented before the court soon.

Accused was on a bike without registration number

The police claimed that their team had to use hectic efforts to arrest the accused as he was on a bike without the number.

After dropping his father near Satyasai Square, Aqeel was returning home when he spotted the women cricketers walking on the road and he molested them.

The cricketers were in the city for the match of Australia vs South Africa Women's World Cup, played on Saturday. It was during this short walk that Aqeel allegedly harassed them by stalking and touching one of them with bad intention.

Police claimed that the accused was on a bike without the registration number so the team had to examine the CCTVs installed at around 100 places in the locality.

Somehow, police managed to arrest Aqeel, who is a history-sheeter and he has about 10 criminal cases registered against him at various police stations including a police station in Ujjain. According to the police, Aqeel was involved in four robbery cases in different places.