Indore News: Traffic Cops Removed A Dozen Unauthorised Hooters From Cars

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic cops launched a special drive against vehicles fitted with unauthorized hooters and sirens and removed about a dozen hooters during the action till Tuesday late night.

On the instructions of DCP (Zone 4/Traffic) Anand Kaladagi, the traffic police teams conducted the drive to ensure smooth and disciplined traffic in the city.

During the drive, vehicles found using hooters without permission were fined Rs 3,000 each and the devices were removed on the spot. Some drivers had even hidden hooters under the bonnet of the vehicles which were seized by the traffic police.

Drivers were strictly warned not to use any kind of unauthorized hooter or siren as it is a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act. Police officials said that such drives will continue and strict action will be taken against violators.

Action against Thar driver for using black film

Another team of the traffic police caught a Thar vehicle being driven using fully black film in the city on Tuesday. Subedar Brajaraj Ajnar was on duty at Radisson Square when constable Sanjay Jat informed that a black Thar vehicle with fully tinted windows was heading toward Radisson Square from Robot Square.

Acting immediately, Subedar Ajnar and constable Rahul stopped the vehicle and found that it was completely covered with black film. The film was removed on the spot and a challan was made for violating traffic rules. The driver was also warned not to use black film in the future.

The Traffic Police urged the vehicle owners not to use black films on their cars as it is both illegal and unsafe from a security point of view.