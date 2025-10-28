MP News: Election Commission’s Nod To Be Needed To Transfer Collectors | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has to take permission from the Election Commission (EC) for transferring collectors and other officers.

After the beginning of SIR, the state government cannot transfer any officer doing the election-related work.

Before transferring any such officers, the government has to give reasons to the EC.

On the other hand, for shifting the collectors, the government has to send a panel to the EC and will be able to transfer any collector only after its permission.

Because of the SIR, the government is under an undeclared Model Code of Conduct in terms of transferring officers.

The SIR work will continue until February 7 next year. So, in the coming three months, the government can take a decision in connection with the officers doing poll-related work only with the EC’s directives.

During the revision of the voters’ list, there will be the same situation for the government as it prevails.

After issuing the recent transfer list, the government decided to shift some officers in December.

Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh will reach the rank of secretary in January.

The government was mulling over shifting the collectors of Dhar, Rewa, Shahdol and Betul. Now, it will be able to do so in February.

Shivpuri collector Ravindra Choudhary is going to retire in November. To transfer an officer in his place, the government has to send a panel to the EC.

Besides the collectors, many other officers will do the poll-related work. EC will put the additional collectors, joint collectors, and deputy collectors on election duty.

The government can transfer these officers only after taking permission from the EC.