Anant Chaturthi Procession; Use Of DJ, Dangerous Demos Banned In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing extensive preparations for the Anant Chaturdashi tableau and Akhada procession, the district administration has banned the use of DJ and dangerous demonstrations like spitting flames from the mouth in Akhadas.

The Ustadas of Akhadas have been asked to hold swords only symbolically. The tableau operators will have to maintain the timing of running of tableaus.

These instructions were given in a joint meeting of tableau and Akhada operators and officials, held in the Collector office on Monday. Collector Asheesh Singh gave instructions regarding the arrangements to be made by the district administration and police during the ceremony.

It was decided that to maintain the tradition of the city, the mills making tableaux will be given financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each by the district administration. It was also decided that the use of DJ will be completely banned during the function. If DJ is found, it will be confiscated immediately.

Read Also Kailash Vijayvargiya Promises Development Funds For MP's Nalkheda Town

IMC Commissioner Shivam Verma, additional police commissioner Amit Singh, DCP Hansraj Singh, additional collector Roshan Rai and officials of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Collector Singh said that the glorious tradition of the city should be maintained at all costs. Tableaux and Akhadas should be taken out as per the tradition.

He said that all Akhadas and tableaux should follow the rules and instructions. Action will be taken if the rules and instructions are not followed. He said that the Akhadas will have to perform in front of the welcome stage within the stipulated time.

Additional police commissioner Amit Singh briefed about security arrangements. He said that special attention should be paid to discipline and time. All security arrangements should be ensured by the Akhadas and tableau operators at their levelHe said that the use of elephants, horses, camels and other animals will be prohibited during the procession.

Tableau Route and movement

It was briefed that the procession will start from the mill area and will proceed via Mazdoor Maidan, Bhandari Mill, Shram Shivir, Devi Ahilya Marg, MG Road, Krishnapura, Nandlalpura, Jawahar Marg, Narising Bazaar Square, Sheetlamata Bazaar, Gaurakund, Khajuri Bazaar and Rajwada.

From here the tableaus will return to their place. Instructions were given that efforts should be made to ensure that the tableaux come out on time. The order of tableaux coming out will remain as per the tradition.