 Kailash Vijayvargiya Promises Development Funds For MP's Nalkheda Town
Kailash Vijayvargiya Promises Development Funds For MP's Nalkheda Town

He promised that lack of money will not stop the city's growth and development work

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Kailash Vijayvargiya Promises Development Funds For Nalkheda Town | FP Photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya inaugurated a new municipal council office building in Nalkheda town on Monday.

He promised that lack of money will not stop the city's growth and development work. The minister said all demands made by city council president Antim Soni for area's development will be accepted. He wants to make Nalkheda the number one town in the region.

Several political leaders attended the event including MP Rodmal Nagar and MLA Bheru Singh Parihar. City council president Antim Soni gave a demand letter to the minister listing development needs.

