Kailash Vijayvargiya Promises Development Funds For MP's Nalkheda Town

Kailash Vijayvargiya Promises Development Funds For Nalkheda Town | FP Photo

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya inaugurated a new municipal council office building in Nalkheda town on Monday.

He promised that lack of money will not stop the city's growth and development work. The minister said all demands made by city council president Antim Soni for area's development will be accepted. He wants to make Nalkheda the number one town in the region.

Vijayvargiya announced that Rs 25 crore were set aside in the budget for developing Goddess Baglamukhi temple. The planned Goddess Baglamukhi Lok will have facilities for devotees to stay and visit the temple easily. The city will also get wider roads and better street lights to make it more beautiful.

The Minister said citizens must cooperate with the city council to keep Nalkheda clean. He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal to make India self-reliant by using products made in local villages.

Several political leaders attended the event including MP Rodmal Nagar and MLA Bheru Singh Parihar. City council president Antim Soni gave a demand letter to the minister listing development needs.