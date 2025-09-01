Indore: BJP Mahila Morcha Stages Protest Outside Congress Office | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest outside the Congress office, Gandhi Bhavan on Monday condemning abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protestors also accused Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Jitu Patwari of using derogatory language against women and demanded his resignation.

Led by BJP Mahila Morcha city president Shailja Mishra, women activists from all assembly constituencies in Indore participated in the demonstration. They carried posters and raised slogans.

Protestors expressed outrage not only over the remarks against the Prime Minister’s mother but also over Patwari’s alleged offensive statements about women.

During the protest, effigies and pictures of Patwari and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were trampled with shoes as a mark of dissent.

The protestors arrived in rallies from various assembly constituencies, converging at Gandhi Bhavan around 1 pm. Routes included Jawahar Marg Mata Mandir, Chandrabhaga via Gurudwara Road, Rajwada PY Road, Machhi Bazaar, Pandhrinath Mandir and Harsiddhi Atal Bridge.

While BJP workers called the demonstration a strong stand against disrespect towards women, the Congress dismissed it as a “flop show.”