 Indore: BJP Mahila Morcha Stages Protest Outside Congress Office
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: BJP Mahila Morcha Stages Protest Outside Congress Office

Indore: BJP Mahila Morcha Stages Protest Outside Congress Office

Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest outside the Congress office, Gandhi Bhavan

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Indore: BJP Mahila Morcha Stages Protest Outside Congress Office | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest outside the Congress office, Gandhi Bhavan on Monday condemning abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protestors also accused Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Jitu Patwari of using derogatory language against women and demanded his resignation.

Led by BJP Mahila Morcha city president Shailja Mishra, women activists from all assembly constituencies in Indore participated in the demonstration. They carried posters and raised slogans.

Protestors expressed outrage not only over the remarks against the Prime Minister’s mother but also over Patwari’s alleged offensive statements about women.

FPJ Shorts
Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools
Over 70,000 Balvatikas Transform Early Education In Uttar Pradesh Schools
Heavy Rains Lash Lucknow, Raebareli; Schools Closed, IMD Issues Orange Alert
Heavy Rains Lash Lucknow, Raebareli; Schools Closed, IMD Issues Orange Alert
Gurugram: Cops Take ₹1000 'Bribe' From Japanese Tourists; Suspended After VIDEO Goes Viral
Gurugram: Cops Take ₹1000 'Bribe' From Japanese Tourists; Suspended After VIDEO Goes Viral
UP Minister Sanjay Nishad Meets CM Yogi, Clarifies No Rift With BJP
UP Minister Sanjay Nishad Meets CM Yogi, Clarifies No Rift With BJP
Read Also
VIDEO: MP CM Mohan Yadav Launches World's First Vikramaditya Vedic Clock & App In Bhopal; Uses...
article-image

During the protest, effigies and pictures of Patwari and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were trampled with shoes as a mark of dissent.

The protestors arrived in rallies from various assembly constituencies, converging at Gandhi Bhavan around 1 pm. Routes included Jawahar Marg Mata Mandir, Chandrabhaga via Gurudwara Road, Rajwada PY Road, Machhi Bazaar, Pandhrinath Mandir and Harsiddhi Atal Bridge.

While BJP workers called the demonstration a strong stand against disrespect towards women, the Congress dismissed it as a “flop show.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Lags Behind Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat In Setting Up Police Recruitment Board

Madhya Pradesh Lags Behind Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat In Setting Up Police Recruitment Board

Indore: BJP Mahila Morcha Stages Protest Outside Congress Office

Indore: BJP Mahila Morcha Stages Protest Outside Congress Office

All India Radio Feeder Carries 70 Years Of Legacy In Power Supply

All India Radio Feeder Carries 70 Years Of Legacy In Power Supply

Kailash Vijayvargiya Promises Development Funds For MP's Nalkheda Town

Kailash Vijayvargiya Promises Development Funds For MP's Nalkheda Town

Sachin Tendulkar & Family In MP's Maheshwar: Visit Maheshwari Saree Handlooms, Interact With Local...

Sachin Tendulkar & Family In MP's Maheshwar: Visit Maheshwari Saree Handlooms, Interact With Local...