Madhya Pradesh Model Tenancy Bill Draft Getting Final Shape |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is in the process of giving final shape to the proposed draft of the Madhya Pradesh Tenancy Bill which has been in the pipeline for the past couple of years.

The urban administration and housing department has asked the officers of its directorate to send a comparative study of the proposed draft of the Madhya Pradesh Tenancy Bill, the state’s old Tenancy Act 2010 and the Centre’s Model Tenancy Act. The officers have been directed to find the differences between the three and submit a report.

A senior officer of the urban administration and housing department said that once the comparative study was received, it would be discussed and then the proposed draft would be forwarded to the Senior Secretary Committee for necessary discussion.

If all things go smoothly, the draft could be tabled in the upcoming winter session of the assembly.

The draft of the Madhya Pradesh Tenancy Bill has been prepared on the lines of the Centre’s Model Tenancy Act to safeguard the interests of both landlords and tenants. The need for a new Tenancy Act was felt seeing the growing population in urban areas. A lot of people migrate to cities from villages in search of jobs and they need rented accommodations.

The draft stresses on agreement between the landlord and the tenant. If tenancy for a fixed term ends and has not been renewed or the tenant fails to vacate premises at the end of such tenancy, then he would be liable to pay an enhanced rent to the landlord.

The terms of agreement executed between the landlord and the tenant would be binding upon the successors in the event of death of either of them. The revision of rent between the landlord and the tenant shall be in accordance with the terms of the tenancy agreement. A Rent Authority would be formed to solve the disputes. The draft talks about the rights and obligations of the landlord and the tenant.

It says that tenants are bound to pay rent and other charges within the agreed period of the agreement. In case the premises are uninhabitable without repair and the landlord refuses to carry out the required repair after being asked in writing, then the tenant may abandon the premises after giving 15 days’ notice in writing.

The proposed draft of the MP Tenancy Bill also speaks about payment of rent during eviction proceedings. Under this, it says that if a landlord exercises the recovery of possession under sub section (2) of section 21 or under section 22 and he had received any rent or any other payment in advance from the tenant, he shall before recovery of possession refund the amount after deducting the rent and other charges due to him.