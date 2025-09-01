Indore: Dacoity At Farmer’s Farmhouse Cracked, 4 Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have cracked the dacoity at farmer Motilal Wadhwani’s farmhouse in Navda Panth under Chandan Nagar police station limits.

Ten accused from Dewas and Ratlam areas have been identified, and police detained four of them. The car used in the crime has been seized, while efforts to arrest the remaining accused are underway. However, the police officials have not disclosed the information officially.

On Monday, the police received information that some miscreants were planning a robbery at a petrol pump in Scheme No. 71. Acting on the tip-off, the joint team of Dwarkapuri and Chandan Nagar police reached the mentioned place and nabbed them.

The accused have been identified as Jitendra Singh of Mandsaur district, Jagran Singh of Dewas district, Naveen Chauhan of Ratlam district and Sanjay Jaiswal of Ratlam district.

Police seized a car, an iron rod, a sharp-edged sword, a cleaver, and two packets of red chili powder from their possession. The accused were booked at Dwarkapuri police station under Sections 310(4), 310(5) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act.

According to sources, during interrogation, they allegedly told police that they committed the robbery with their accomplices at farmer Motila lWadhwani’s farmhouse in Navda Panth in the intervening night of August 24 and 25.

During the incident, the accused tied up Motilal, assaulted him, and looted three mobile phones, Rs 1 lakh cash, and two gold chains. His employees Dharmendra, Kamal and Rohit were also attacked, with Rohit sustaining a stab wound.