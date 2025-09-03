 Madhya Pradesh: Jewellery Worth ₹2.08 Crore Stolen From Ujjain's SBI Bank
Madhya Pradesh: Jewellery Worth ₹2.08 Crore Stolen From Ujjain's SBI Bank

All locks were open, not broken; police investigating heist

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Jewellery worth Rs 2.08 crore was stolen from the SBI branch in Mahananda Nagar here late on Monday.

The Madhav Nagar police have rounded up two miscreants caught on the CCTV footage, while three bank employees have been suspended for their negligence. 

The jewellery belongs to those who have taken gold loans against it. Since the bank locker was not broken during the heist, the police suspect an insider’s hand. ADG Umesh Joga and SP Pradeep Sharma reached the spot and took information. 

On checking the CCTV footage of the surrounding area, two suspects were seen. Both had bags in their hands. After coming out of the bank, both scaled the boundary wall and ran away.”

The negligence of bank officials has also come to the fore. For instance, there was no guard present at night. Not even a single alarm rang, though the bank has anti-theft cameras installed. 

Meanwhile, SBI regional manager Rachna Gaur has suspended branch manager Payal Maheshwari, service manager Surendra Kumar Madhav, and cash officer Abhinav with immediate effect.

