Video: Bhopal’s Most Unique Ganesh Pandal With ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme; Opens Door For All, No VIP Entry

Bhopal’s Most Unique Pandal With ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme; Opens Door For All, No VIP Entry | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand manner, amid the celebration the Gulmohar Shri Ganesh Utsav Samiti's Pandal themed around ‘Operation Sindoor’ remained the highlight of the city.

The pandal, inaugurated on Tuesday is a tribute to Indian Army, and the pandal aims to spreading awareness about cultural values balanced with the pride of nationalism.

The pandal’s decorations is inspired by Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7, 2025, and was a targeted response to Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed.

At the centre of the pandal stands a majestic idol of Lord Ganesha, surrounded by life-size effigies of Indian soldiers, symbolising the nation’s protectors.

Adding to it, there is a massive military tank structure creatively curated and placed beside the idol of Ganesha. Right beside the Ganesh idol, a structure of Goddess Durga has also been placed, highlighting the balance of shakti and bhakti.

What sets this pandal apart is its bold decision to remove the practice of VIP entry. Moreover, the entry to this unique pandal is entirely free.

Goddess Durga symbolises strength, which reflects the fearless spirit of the Indian forces along with Ganesha's divine protection. With Dainik Shubh Chaupal as the media partner, the pandal has become a centre of attraction in the city for it's creativity and a bold message of unity.