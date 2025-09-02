 Video: Bhopal’s Most Unique Ganesh Pandal With ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme; Opens Door For All, No VIP Entry
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVideo: Bhopal’s Most Unique Ganesh Pandal With ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme; Opens Door For All, No VIP Entry

Video: Bhopal’s Most Unique Ganesh Pandal With ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme; Opens Door For All, No VIP Entry

The pandal’s decorations is inspired by Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian armed forces

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal’s Most Unique Pandal With ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme; Opens Door For All, No VIP Entry | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand manner, amid the celebration the Gulmohar Shri Ganesh Utsav Samiti's Pandal themed around ‘Operation Sindoor’ remained the highlight of the city.

The pandal, inaugurated on Tuesday is a tribute to Indian Army, and the pandal aims to spreading awareness about cultural values balanced with the pride of nationalism.

Read Also
MP Cabinet Meet: CM Mohan Yadav Approves Service Road Along Indore–Ujjain Expressway, ₹8K Crore...
article-image

The pandal’s decorations is inspired by Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7, 2025, and was a targeted response to Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people were killed.

At the centre of the pandal stands a majestic idol of Lord Ganesha, surrounded by life-size effigies of Indian soldiers, symbolising the nation’s protectors.

FPJ Shorts
SSC CGL 2025 To See Major Reforms: Single-Shift Exam, Nearby Centres, And Stricter Supervision
SSC CGL 2025 To See Major Reforms: Single-Shift Exam, Nearby Centres, And Stricter Supervision
Passenger Uses Personal Cooler In Indian Railways Compartment Despite 3 Fans, Leaves Netizens In Disbelief; Watch Video
Passenger Uses Personal Cooler In Indian Railways Compartment Despite 3 Fans, Leaves Netizens In Disbelief; Watch Video
'Next Gen GST Reforms Will Set Economy Open & Transparent': Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
'Next Gen GST Reforms Will Set Economy Open & Transparent': Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Will Sanju Samson Retain Rajasthan Royals' Captaincy After Rahul Dravid's Exit As Coach? Report Makes Massive Claim
Will Sanju Samson Retain Rajasthan Royals' Captaincy After Rahul Dravid's Exit As Coach? Report Makes Massive Claim

Adding to it, there is a massive military tank structure creatively curated and placed beside the idol of Ganesha. Right beside the Ganesh idol, a structure of Goddess Durga has also been placed, highlighting the balance of shakti and bhakti.

Read Also
Bhopal Petrol Pump Scam: 530 Litres Petrol Seized At Jehangirabad Pump After Theft Video Goes Viral;...
article-image

What sets this pandal apart is its bold decision to remove the practice of VIP entry. Moreover, the entry to this unique pandal is entirely free.

Goddess Durga symbolises strength, which reflects the fearless spirit of the Indian forces along with Ganesha's divine protection. With Dainik Shubh Chaupal as the media partner, the pandal has become a centre of attraction in the city for it's creativity and a bold message of unity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Three Pairs Of Trains From West Central Railway Cancelled, Including Jabalpur Route In Madhya...

Three Pairs Of Trains From West Central Railway Cancelled, Including Jabalpur Route In Madhya...

DGP Suspends TI Of Betul, Orders Enquiry Against ACP Bhopal After Jan Sunvai At PHQ

DGP Suspends TI Of Betul, Orders Enquiry Against ACP Bhopal After Jan Sunvai At PHQ

VIDEO: Two Women Fight Outside SP Office After Man Goes For Second Marriage Without Divorcing First...

VIDEO: Two Women Fight Outside SP Office After Man Goes For Second Marriage Without Divorcing First...

Video: Bhopal’s Most Unique Ganesh Pandal With ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme; Opens Door For All,...

Video: Bhopal’s Most Unique Ganesh Pandal With ‘Operation Sindoor’ Theme; Opens Door For All,...

40-Year-Old Man Drowns While Drinking Alcohol At Dam In MP's Shahdol; Two Companions Flee Instead Of...

40-Year-Old Man Drowns While Drinking Alcohol At Dam In MP's Shahdol; Two Companions Flee Instead Of...