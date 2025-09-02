 Man Sentenced To Life For Murdering Wife In MP's Dhar
The fourth additional sessions court in Dhar has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed ₹2k fine for murdering his wife

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
Man Sentenced To Life For Murdering Wife In MP's Dhar | Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth additional sessions court in Dhar has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed Rs 2k fine for murdering his wife.

The accused was identified as Narayan Dawar a resident of Vaishnav Colony killed his wife, Sonu Dawar over a dispute after intoxication. Sonu use to work as a helper at Tirupati Balaji Company and was living in a rented house. Narayan was Sonu’s second husband.

The incident took place on January 26, 2022, at Sector 1, Vaishnav Colony, Pithampur. Narayan and her wife got into an argument after consuming alcohol together.

The crime was discovered when Sonu’s daughter and son-in-law were unable to reach her by phone. They broke and opened the lock where they found her body wrapped in cloth.

Police registered the case under sections 302 and 201 of IPC and investigated the case. During the trial, 15 witnesses were examined. Based on strong circumstantial evidence, call records and recovery of the key, the court found Narayan guilty.

The court also directed compensation for Sonu’s children. The prosecution was represented by additional public prosecutor Sharad Kumar Purohit.

