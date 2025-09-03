 ₹25 Lakh Pond Goes Missing In MP's Rewa; Villagers Announce Reward For Finder
The truth came out through an RTI application, which revealed that a pond had been constructed under a government scheme with a budget of ₹25 lakh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A strange incident was witnessed in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh where villagers claimed that a pond built at a cost of around ₹25 lakh has, apparently, disappeared.

Instead of searching for gold or jewels, people are now looking for water that was supposed to be stored in a public pond.

Interestingly, an RTI application revealed that a pond had been constructed under a government scheme with a budget of ₹25 lakh.

But when villagers went to see it, they could not find any sign of the pond.

Shocked by this, they approached local officials, the police, and even the Chief Minister’s office. Still, the pond could not be traced.

Tired of waiting, the villagers announced a reward for anyone who manages to find the missing pond. The matter has now reached the district collector, who has ordered an inquiry.

Similar incident in Bihar

This unusual case is not the first of its kind. A few years back, a similar incident was reported from Bihar, where a pond built with government funds had also “vanished.” That case had created headlines and raised questions about misuse of public money.

The Rewa episode has now sparked fresh debate about corruption and monitoring of rural development projects.

Until the investigation gives answers, villagers remain puzzled, waiting for their missing pond to be found.

