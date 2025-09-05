Precautionary Sirens At Bhadbhada Dam In Bhopal As Tank Level Nears Capacity; Gates Likely To Be Opened | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alarm horns were sounded at Bhadbhada Dam on Friday night as a precautionary measure, with nearby villages and authorities put on alert.

The step was taken after the water level of Bhopal’s Upper Lake surged close to its full tank capacity of 1666.80 feet. By Friday evening, the lake had touched 1665.80 feet, nearly a foot higher Wednesday’s 1664.90 feet mark.

Continuous rainfall in Sehore has also raised the Kolans river level by about two feet, further feeding the lake. Officials warned that if the rain continues, the reservoir could hit full capacity within 24 hours, prompting the opening of the dam gates.

District administration, police and BMC officers rushed to the site late at night. Senior dam officials conducted their first inspection at 10:30 p.m, followed by municipal officers around 11:30 p.m. Police teams issued warnings across surrounding villages, advising residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.

While the decision on gate openings will depend on overnight rainfall, authorities stressed that safety measures are in place to manage the situation.

Elsewhere, the city’s other reservoirs remain stable. Kaliyasot Dam is storing 503 meters of water against its full level of 506 meters, while Kerwa Dam stands at 507.85 meters against a full capacity of 509.90 meters.

Officials noted that continued rainfall in Sehore and nearby regions would quickly fill the Upper Lake, leading to the dramatic release of water from Bhadbhada Dam.