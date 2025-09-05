Indore Rat Case Example Of BJP Government Corruption: Congress Leader Mukesh Nayak |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of two children in MY hospital of Indore is not an accident but the result of the corrupt system, criminal negligence and inhumanity of BJP government, said Congress state president Mukesh Nayak while talking to media here on Friday.

He said that the heartbreaking incident that happened at MY Hospital shook the entire society. An impartial and high-level judicial inquiry is extremely necessary so that the real culprits cannot be saved and the victims can get justice.

Hospital is known for its worst management in managing the mice, cockroach and termites. The state government had failed to control the situation, he said.

NCPCR directed the city collector to submit report on action

Meanwhile earlier on Thursday, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directed the city collector to submit a action taken report within three days.

The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA), Madhya Pradesh, had complained to the NCPCR regarding the incident. JSA wants independent fact-finding with credible experts, accountability of MYH authorities for gross negligence.