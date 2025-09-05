 Yellow Mosaic Virus Destroys Soybean Crops On 1000 Hectares; With Up To 80% Damage In MP's Petlawad
Farmers have struggled with soyabean cultivation since the season began

Staff Reporter
Updated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
Yellow Mosaic Virus Destroys Soybean On 1000 Hectares; With Up To 80% Damage In MP's Petlawad

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): Soybean farmers in Petlawad tehsil are facing a crisis as Yellow Mosaic virus has ravaged crops on nearly 1,000 hectares, with up to 80% damage.

Despite heavy use of pesticides, the infestation continues to destroy crops. According to Radheshyam Anjana, a local farmer, "Even pesticides are not proving useful. The crop is almost destroyed." Surendra Bhandari, a pesticide seller, added, “There is no pesticide that can cure Yellow Mosaic in soybean.”

Farmers have struggled with soyabean cultivation since the season began. The first round of sowing failed to germinate in many areas, and the second attempt also yielded poor results.

Initially, the crops showed promise, but then plants began turning yellow, marking the onset of Yellow Mosaic disease. Rajdev Yadav, an agricultural expert, explained that untimely rains in May triggered larval infestation within soybean stems, leading to yellowing leaves and empty pods. “The caterpillars form inside the stem and hollow out the plant. No pesticide can reach them,” he noted.

Rajdev Yadav, an agricultural expert, explained that untimely rains in May triggered larval infestation within soybean stems. "The caterpillars form inside the stem and hollow out the plant. No pesticide can reach them," he said, adding that this damage leads to yellowing leaves and empty pods.

According to Radheshyam Anjana, a local farmer, "Even pesticides are not proving useful. The crop is almost destroyed."

Surendra Bhandari, a pesticide seller, said, “There is no pesticide that can cure Yellow Mosaic in soybean.”

The Agriculture Department has acknowledged the problem. Deputy director Nagin Rawat said a team of scientists will soon inspect the affected fields. He also advised farmers to ensure proper drainage to avoid waterlogging, which contributes to the disease.

Senior agricultural officer Mehtab Singh Muvel said that out of 32,000 hectares under soybean cultivation in Petlawad, 1,000 hectares are already affected.

