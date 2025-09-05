Tragic! Tiger Mauls 61-Year-Old Farmer To Death In MP's Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Sits Under Tree For Two Hours, Waiting For Villager To Get Down | Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 61-year-old farmer died late Thursday night after a tiger attacked him in the Katangi forest circle. The incident occurred when the farmer Sewak Ram was returning home after grazing his cattle.

The tiger pounced upon him near Ambejhari. The villager sustained injuries in the neck and face. When the tiger attacked Ram Sewak, he raised an alarm. Other farmers also made a noise, so the tiger ran away.

The farmer somehow reached home and informed his family members about the incident. They sent him to the community health centre in the Katangi area, from where he was referred to the Balaghat district hospital.

The officials of the forest department assured the family members of Sewak Ram that they would get financial aid of Rs 8 lakh. There have been movements of tigers in the area for the past six months. Sarpanch Sukhdev Salame confirmed it and said the villagers were living in fear.

The villagers do not come out of their homes after sunset. The incidents of man-animal conflict see a rise in the rainy season, because the tigers enter the human settlements in search of prey.

It was the fifth death in the district due to attack by tigers in the past eight months. Nearly 20 days ago, a tiger killed a villager who was grazing cattle.