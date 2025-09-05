Letter To Madhya Pradesh Advocate General For Implementation Of OBC Reservation | IAS Gyaan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The coordination committee for Other Backward Class (OBC) advocates has written a letter to the Madhya Pradesh Advocate General (AG) with reference to the petition of Youth for Equality Vs State of Madhya Pradesh, demanding implementation of the M.P. Lok Seva (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Act-1984 as amended.

The petition has already been decided in favour of increased reservation under the amended Act. Member of the committee and Supreme Court lawyer Varun Thakur has written the letter.

As per the letter, the state government has already implemented a 27 per cent reservation for OBC category in MP police. The Professional Examination Board has also recruited engineers and sub-engineers in 2022.

Jail guard examination was held in 2020, Patwari examination in 2022, police constable recruitment was done in 2022 and appointments in the excise department were made in 2022 and a 27 per cent quota was implemented in all.

However, in the primary examination by the education department, all round recruitments were completed as per the Act, but at time of issuance of appointment letters, only 14 per cent candidates were issued joining letters and 13 per cent vacancies were put on hold. This not only hit the interest of OBC candidates but was completely avoidable, the letter said.

This arbitrary and legal mechanism of holding vacancies should be withdrawn with immediate effect. All vacancies on hold should be released. Appointment should be given with immediate effect subject to the outcome of the pending litigation in the Supreme Court, the letter said.

OBC reservation: Cong charges govt with betrayal

The Congress leaders attacked state government for turning away from their words of giving 27% OBC reservation after meeting of counsels held in New Delhi, said leaders here on Friday.

State party president Jitu Patwari said, “At a meeting held in Delhi on Thursday, the advocate general refused to unhold 13% posts. This is U-turn of CM”. Former CM Kamal Nath said, “If the government is unable to ensure appointments on 13% held back posts of OBC and 27 per cent reservation in new recruitments, then it will be clear that BJP has once again carried out anti-OBC conspiracy.”