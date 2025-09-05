 Teachers Sheela Patel And Bhurelal Osara Of Madhya Pradesh Receives National Teacher Award By President Droupadi Murmu
Teachers Sheela Patel And Bhurelal Osara Of Madhya Pradesh Receives National Teacher Award By President Droupadi Murmu

Teachers Sheela Patel And Bhurelal Osara Of Madhya Pradesh Receives National Teacher Award By President Droupadi Murmu

The teachers received this prestigious award on the occasion of Teacher's day

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Teachers Sheela Patel And Bhurelal Osara Of Madhya Pradesh Receives National Teacher Award By President Droupadi Murmu | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two teachers, Sheela Patel and Bhurelal Osara, from Madhya Pradesh received National Teacher Award from President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on Friday.

Sheela Patel posted at Government Primary School in Devran Taparia in Damoh district has imparted education to the children through games. She has implemented Foundation Literacy Mission (FLM) through songs, poems, stories and acting. Along with this, she conducted special classes to promote women literacy during holidays.

She organised summer and winter camps during holidays. She got educational panels and learning places prepared in every street and locality of the village of her posting school with the aim of teaching children at various places.

She prepared Teaching Learning Material (TLM) at zero cost to create interest in studies among children. To promote understanding among children, she mainly worked on group discussions and increasing their participation.

Teacher Bherulal Osara is posted in Government EPES Secondary School in Agar-Malwa district. He promoted creativity in children. He worked for environment protection by forming Eco Club and Clap Club. He taught about cleanliness, water conservation, plantation, plastic elimination and green lifestyle to children through innovative methods.

He organised street plays, rallies, poster, essay competitions and writing workshops to create interest in studies among children. Understanding the importance of digital age, he spread online security awareness among students.

