 Hospital Cleaning Lady Locked, Raped By Her Contractor In MP's Gwalior
Accused lured woman to vacant floor in Hospital, threatened her and fled; police launch search

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Hospital Cleaning Worker Raped by Contractor In MP's Gwalior | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident was reported in Gwalior where a 34-year-old hospital cleaning worker was allegedly raped by the contractor.

The crime happened on August 27 at Anant Hospital in Kumharpura, under the Thatipur police station area.

The survivor, a resident of Nadi Par Tal, had joined the hospital just a few days earlier. During lunch hours, the accused Ajay Valmiki who had the cleaning contract of the hospital, called her to the third floor on the pretext of work.

According to the complaint, once the woman began cleaning, Ajay locked the door from inside. He allegedly offered her a salary hike, but when she refused, he held her by throat, abused her, and raped her.

Before fleeing, the accused threatened to kill her and her husband if she reported the matter.

The woman went home frightened and remained silent for a few days. Later, she disclosed the matter to her husband, after which they both approached the police. On the basis of her statement, a case has been registered against Ajay Valmiki.

Police officials said that teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused who is currently absconding. Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken once he is caught.

