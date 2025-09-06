Madhya Pradesh September 6 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains On Anant Chaturdashi Across State; 3-Storey House Collapses In Indore Amid Incessant Showers

Madhya Pradesh September 6 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash The State; More Than 5 Inches Rain Recorded In Ratlam | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is once again facing a flood-like situation due to a strong rain system. Since Saturday morning, heavy rainfall has been recorded in Bhopal and several other districts.

Heavy Rain Alert for 12 Districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar-Malwa, Jhabua, Dhar, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Guna, and Sheopur. These districts are expected to receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rainfall in the next 24 hours.



Bhadbhada dam opened after 23 years in Bhopal

BMC Mayor Malti Rai opened the first gate of Bhadbhada Dam after performing a puja. The water level of the Upper Lake (Bada Talab) reached 1666.50 feet. The dam gate was opened to release the excess water. This water was discharged into the Kaliyasot Dam.

A significant police force has been deployed to manage the the operation.

House collapse in Indore

In Indore’s Khajrana area, a three-storey house built on the drain collapsed on due to continuous rains. No major casualties were reported but the incident highlighted the risks occurred by unsafe construction in low-lying areas. In Rajgarh, Neemuch and Ujjain, cars were swept away in the floodwaters, while a young man has gone missing.

Dam gates opened in Raisen

The continuous rainfall has increased the water level of Raisen’s Halali Dam. To control the pressure, authorities opened three gates by 2 meters each releasing 451.89 cumec of water. In addition, the gates of five other dams, including Indira Sagar, had to be opened to manage rising levels.

Rainfall data

During the last 24 hours, over 25 districts recorded rainfall. Ratlam registered the highest with 5.1 inches, followed by Ujjain with 2.5 inches and Indore with 1.9 inches, Sidhi with 1.5 inches and Shivpuri and Khandwa with 1 inch each.

Light to moderate showers were also recorded in Bhopal, Gwalior, Khargone, Rewa, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Datia, Tikamgarh, Sagar, Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Dhar, Barwani, Vidisha, and Morena.