MP News: Girl Lured On Pretext Of Buying Gutkha, Gang-Raped & Strangled In Jabalpur; Both Accused Arrested | Representative pic

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly gang raped and nearly strangled to death by 2 men who lured her to a field under the pretext of buying her gutkha in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

On Thursday, police identified the 2 accused as Pawan Bhumiya and Rajendra Bhumiya, who have been arrested and sent to jail.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night while the victim was sleeping in the courtyard of her home.

The 2 accused, who live in the same locality, approached her. They persuaded her to accompany them, promising to buy her gutkha. Believing them, the woman went along.

Later, the duo took the woman to a deserted field, molested and gangraped her. When the woman resisted and tried to raise an alarm, they brutally assaulted her and attempted to strangle her to death.

Somehow, the victim mustered up courage and managed to escape the scene. She reached home and narrated the entire ordeal to her family members.

The family immediately informed the police, following which the Tilwara police station arrived at the scene and inspected the scene. Police recorded the victim's statement and sent her to the hospital for a medical examination.

After the medical report confirmed rape, the police registered a case against both accused under sections of kidnapping, gang rape, assault, and attempted murder. The accused were arrested and presented in court, where they were sent to jail.

ASP Suryakant Sharma stated that the accused had a prior criminal background and were involved in several minor crimes in the area. The ASP stated that the police have seized soil samples, clothes, and other items from the scene to gather evidence.

Meanwhile, tension has gripped the area since the incident. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

The locals have expressed anger over the incident and have demanded strict punishment for the accused.

Police department ensured that the case will be presented in a fast-track court to provide justice to the victim at the earliest.

Tilwara police have begun investigating the entire matter and are also investigating whether any third parties were involved.