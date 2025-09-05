 Election Commission Has Strongly Replied For First Time, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav
Sewa Pakhwara that is starting from Modi’s birthday will continue until Gandhi Jayanti

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the Election Commission (EC) is the key to reliability in a democratic system, but the Congress is making allegations against this institution.

It happened for the first time that the EC had strongly replied to the Congress, and this should be the role of the commission, Yadav said. Yadav made the statement at an event held in the BJP office on Friday to discuss the preparations for Sewa Pakhwara.

The Sewa Pakhwara, to be launched on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, will continue until October 2, when the nation will celebrate Gandhi Jayanti.

The one-nation, one-election formula will increase problems for the Congress, he said. He appealed to the party workers to take the work done by the party to the people and advised them to talk politely to everyone.

“Our enemy is as clever as Ravana, who came in the form of a sadhu to abduct Sita,” he said. Such people are still behaving the same way as they have been doing since time immemorial, he said.

Those who have changed the Constitution a hundred times are showing the Constitution, he said, adding that the Congress engineered riots in the name of Lord Ram.

The Triple Talaq system created hell for the Muslim women, he said, adding that because of Article 370, 40,000 people lost their lives. The Congress should be fought with full force, he said.

