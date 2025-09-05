 ‘20% CMR Can Be Reduced By Providing Clean Drinking Water', Says Nobel Prize Winner Michael Robert Kremer
Chief secretary Anuraj Jain was present on the occasion while Kremer was addressing the senior officials at Mantralaya

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nobel Prize winner Michael Robert Kremer said that an important outcome of his study showed that if clean drinking water is provided to families, then 20 % child mortality rate (CMR) can be reduced.

The newborn child is vulnerable to water-borne diseases. His study found that out of four child deaths, at least one death can be prevented by providing clean drinking water.

Kremer was addressing the senior officials at Mantralaya on Friday. Chief secretary Anuraj Jain was present on the occasion.

He said stern examination of development programme was necessary before its execution. Moreover, water quality should be ascertained.

Michael Robert Kremer is an American development economist who received Nobel Prize in economic sciences in 2019 along with Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo.

CS meets delegation

CS Anurag Jan met the delegation of Development Innovation Lab, Chicago University, and Global Non Profit Organisation Evidence Action. The discussion centered on relevant issues.

