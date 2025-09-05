NIRF Rankings-2025: DAVV Crashes; IIT Indore, AIIMS Bhopal Among Lone Bright Spots; IIM Indore Stays At 8th | PRAVEERPHOTOGRAPHY

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s performance in the Indian Higher Education Rankings-2025, released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on Thursday, paints a grim picture.

Once considered a potential top-100 contender, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has crashed out of its long-held band, slipping from 101–150 to the 151–200 rank bracket — a decline after nearly four years of stability.

This free fall has dented hopes that DAVV could one day stand among India’s leading universities.

Its only consolation came in the State Public University category, where it moved up by a token step from 50th to 49th rank. Other universities in the state, including Jiwaji Vishwavidyalya-- which is a Grade A++ accredited varsity – were never in the race for top 100 institutions.

The face-saving performances this year came from IIT Indore, AIIMS Bhopal and IIITM Gwalior , which bucked the state’s downward trend. IIT Indore surged four places to claim the 12th rank in engineering, while also jumping from 33rd to 27th overall and 27th to 24th in research institutions. AIIMS Bhopal too made a mark, rising six places from 31st to 25th rank in the medical category.

IIITM Gwalior, which was in the 101-150 band last year, jumped up to secure 96th position this year.

Elsewhere, the story was one of decline. MANIT Bhopal dropped from 72nd to 81st rank in engineering, while National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, slipped from 21st to 25th. Only IIM Indore stood firm, retaining its 8th place in the fiercely competitive management category.

Education experts blame the state’s poor showing on weak research output, scant international collaborations, and fragile industry linkages, all of which continue to hold back Madhya Pradesh’s institutions while peers elsewhere race ahead.

The NIRF rankings, based on teaching, research, graduation outcomes, inclusivity, and perception, once again underline an uncomfortable truth — Madhya Pradesh’s higher education system is struggling to keep pace with national standards, with just a handful of institutions holding the line against a tide of mediocrity.

Rankings In 2024 and 2025

Overall

- IIT Indore [2024: 33 | 2025: 27] ↑

- IISER Bhopal [2024: 78 | 2025: 75] ↑

Research Institutions

- IIT Indore [2024: 27 | 2025: 24] ↑

Engineering

- IIT Indore [2024: 16 | 2025: 12] ↑

- MANIT Bhopal [2024: 72 | 2025: 81] ↓

- IIITM Gwalior [2024: No Rank | 2025: 96] ✦

Management

- IIM Indore [2024: 8 | 2025: 8 ] →

- IIITM Gwalior [2024: 85 | 2025: 93] ↓

Pharmacy

- IES Bhopal [2024: No Rank | 2025: 95] ✦

Medical

- AIIMS Bhopal [2024: 31 | 2025: 25] ↑

Law

- NLIU Bhopal [2024: 21 | 2025: 25] ↓

Architecture

- SPA Bhopal [2024: 12 | 2025: 11] ↑

- MANIT Bhopal [2024: 17 | 2025: 17]

State Public Univ

- [2024: 50 | 2025: 49] ↑