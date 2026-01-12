MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games On January 13; ₹4 Crore Prize Money Announced; 1.5 Lakh Players To Participate |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate Khelo MP Youth Games on Tuesday, which will begin with a water projection, laser show, grand fireworks and performances by Shefali Alvares and Divya Kumar at Water Sports Academy, Boat Club on Upper Lake.

Sports minister Vishvas Sarang said competition would continue till January 31. The competition will be held at block, district, divisional and state level with approximately 1.5 lakh players participating. Players who perform exceptionally well in the Youth Games will be given priority in state team selection.

Announced ₹4 crore as winning money

The prize money of approximately Rs 4 crore will be awarded to winning players at the state level. The first prize will be of Rs 31,000, the second prize will be of Rs 21,000, and the third prize will be of Rs 11,000. The selection process will begin at the block level.

Block-level competitions will be held from January 13 to 16, district-level competitions from January 16 to 20, divisional-level competitions from January 21 to 25, and state-level competitions from January 28 to 31.