MP News: Mass Surya Namaskar Event Held In Jabalpur To Mark National Youth Day; Deputy CM Jagdish Deora Urges Youths To Stay Away From Drugs

MP News: Mass Surya Namaskar 'Sun Salutation' Event Was Held At Model High School In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Mass Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) held at Model High School event was organised in Jabalpur on Monday to mark Swami Vivekananda Jayanti-- celebrated as National Youth Day.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav participated in the state-level program at Subhash Excellence School in Bhopal.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora also performed Surya Namaskar.

A large number of students participated in the mass Surya Namaskar,

Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu, MLA Ashok Rohani, Collector Raghavendra Singh, and other public representatives also performed Surya Namaskar.

Adopt Surya Namaskar in your daily life Say Deputy Chief Minister,

A healthy body leads to positive thoughts - Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Deora. Youth should stay away from drugs and include yoga in their daily routine—Deputy Chief Minister.

He advised the youth to stay away from drugs and bad habits, emphasizing that dedicating at least 30 minutes a day to yoga is crucial. The Chief Minister expressed concern about the declining reading habits among young people.

He appealed to them to cultivate a reading habit alongside sports and yoga. He said that if performing a complete yoga routine is not possible, then Surya Namaskar alone is sufficient to keep the body in rythm.

Thousands of students participated in the districts.

More than 2,000 children performed mass Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation) at the Utkrisht School ground in Khargone. MLA Balkrishna Patidar and District Education Officer S.K. Kanude, along with other administrative officials, were present at the event. Earlier, a one-kilometer-long youth unity rally was taken out from the old Collectorate to the DRP Line, in which more than 500 students participated.

Betul The main district-level program was held at J.H. College in Betul, where Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uike was the chief guest. He described Surya Namaskar as essential for the development of physical strength, mental strength, and self-confidence.

Damoh, the program held at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Keshav Nagar, was attended by Collector Sudhir Kocher, District Education Officer S.K. Nema, and DPC Mukesh Dwivedi, along with other education department officials.

Narmadapuram More than 3,000 students performed Surya Namaskar at the NMV College campus in Narmadapuram. Rajya Sabha MP Maya Naroliya, District Panchayat CEO Himanshu Jain, ADM Rajiv Ranjan Pandey, and ASP Abhishek Rajan were present on the occasion. Rajya Sabha MP Maya Naroliya was unable to perform Surya Namaskar during the program and remained seated for most of the time.