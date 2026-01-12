 Bhopal News: Woman Booked For Creating Disturbance After Road Accident
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chhola Mandir police on Sunday booked a woman who claimed to be a media person for obstructing government work and creating a ruckus. The incident occurred late Friday night at Bhanpur Crossing where police was handling a road accident.

According to police, a speeding truck hit a motorcycle from behind killing 26-year-old Aman Sahu of Jatkhedi on the spot. The impact was so severe that the victim’s body got stuck under the truck tyre.

As police began the process of removing the body with the help of a crane, a woman, later identified as Aarti Rajak, reached the spot on a scooter and started recording videos. Police alleged that she tried to go close to the body, argued with officers, raised slogans against the police and attempted to provoke the gathered crowd. She claimed to be a journalist from a reputed media group but failed to produce any identity card when asked.

Police also noted that she had arrived without wearing a helmet, violating traffic rules. After nearly an hour of commotion she left the spot on her scooter.

Based on video evidence, Chhola Mandir police registered an FIR against her for obstructing official duties and other relevant sections. Police officials said that further investigation is underway.

