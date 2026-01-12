 MP News: Guardians To Be Held Liable If Minors Use Chinese Manjha, Rules HC
HomeIndoreMP News: Guardians To Be Held Liable If Minors Use Chinese Manjha, Rules HC

MP News: Guardians To Be Held Liable If Minors Use Chinese Manjha, Rules HC

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that guardians will be held legally liable if minors use banned Chinese manjha. Directing strict enforcement across multiple districts, the court ordered criminal action against violators and large-scale awareness campaigns, warning of the thread’s fatal risks to people, birds and motorists.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Guardians To Be Held Liable If Minors Use Chinese Manjha, Rules HC | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a stern warning ahead of Makar Sankranti festival, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has made it clear that guardians will be held legally responsible if minors are found using the banned Chinese nylon thread (manjha), which has been linked to several deaths and serious accidents.

A division bench of Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi, while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation, directed strict enforcement of the ban on manufacture, sale, storage and use of Chinese manjha across Indore and adjoining districts.

The HC took note of submissions made by amicus curiae Vivek Sharan, who warned that with Makar Sankranti on January 14, the risk of accidents could increase due to widespread kite flying. He urged the court to issue further directions for immediate precautionary measures and large-scale public awareness campaigns.

The HC observed that despite an existing ban, illegal use of the dangerous thread continues, posing a serious threat to pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and birds. With kite flying set to peak during Makar Sankranti on January 14, the court said accountability must extend beyond sellers and users to guardians of minors involved in the activity.

The court directed district collectors and police chiefs of Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur and Rajgarh to ensure zero tolerance against violations. It ordered authorities to register criminal cases under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against offenders.

Emphasising preventive action, the court also ordered large-scale public awareness campaigns through print, electronic and social media, clearly informing citizens about the ban and the penal consequences - particularly the legal liability of parents if children are caught using the prohibited thread.

article-image

State authorities informed the court that enforcement drives are already underway and that safety mechanisms developed by Ujjain police will be shared with other districts. Indore Collector Shivam Verma, who was present in court, assured immediate issuance of directions to all adjoining districts. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 16.

