 Indore News: E-Rickshaw Drivers Stage Massive Protest After Transport Dept Restricts Movement In 7 Colour-Coded Sectors-- VIDEO
E-rickshaw drivers in Indore went on a day-long strike on Monday, protesting traffic police and transport department decisions. They opposed the proposed seven-sector system, alleging it would hurt earnings, and flagged issues with permits and fitness certificates. After a sit-in at Gandhi Hall, they submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Commissioner, seeking reforms and fair enforcement.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: E-Rickshaw Drivers Stage Stike At Gandhi Hall; Protest Against New Transport Rules | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): E-rickshaw drivers in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore carried out a work strike on Monday at the city's Gandhi Hall.

They were protesting against several decisions taken by the traffic police and transport department. The strike began at 8 am and will be observed till 11 pm.

The protesters included drivers from areas including Bada Ganpati, Hawa Bangla, Khajrana, Dewas Naka, Vijay Nagar, Pardeshipura, Gauri Nagar, Arvindo and Rajendra Nagar.

Indore Battery Auto Rickshaw Drivers Federation founder Rajesh Bidkar, said the protest is against the plan to divide the city into 7 sectors for battery autos as it will restrict their movement. 

They alleged they are facing irregularities in receiving city permits and difficulties in completing fitness, insurance and other documents.

FP Photo

‘7 sectors will affect earnings’

The federation added that the transport department charged ₹10k from drivers in the name of city permits and issued fake permits. 

They claimed that more than 2k such permits were given. Drivers are also angry over the proposed cancellation of these permits.

Bidkar said the drivers are not against a sector system, but want the city to be divided into 4 sectors instead of 7, as 7 sectors would severely affect their earnings as it will restrict them to specific areas. 

They said they would support the traffic police if a 4-sector system is implemented.

Difficulty receiving fitness certificates

The drivers also said that around 6k battery autos do not have fitness certificates, and with only 20 to 25 vehicles being processed daily, it is impossible to complete documentation in one month. 

They alleged that traffic police are issuing hundreds of challans every day instead of giving enough time to comply.

After a sit-in, a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was submitted to the Divisional Commissioner at 2 pm.

The federation has also demanded strict action against drunk driving, underage drivers, unregistered vehicles, and better regulation of city buses, similar to restrictions imposed on CNG and battery autos in the Rajwada area.

