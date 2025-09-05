WATCH: With Teary Eyes, MP Govt School Teacher Retires After 43 Years Of Service; Entire Village Gathers To Bid Him Farewell

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person opted the most selfless profession ‘Teaching’ 43 years ago and brought a big educational change in the small village of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Gavla.

The inspiring story is about Noor Khan, a government school teacher and a resident of Indore division’s Khargone district, who lit-up the lives of several children by ensuring no one is left deprived of education.

He even touched the strings of netizens after a heartwarming video of his farewell ceremony surfaced on social media. In the video, he was seen shedding tears as the villagers pay their respect, garland him and follow him as he toured around the village.

Watch the VIDEO here:

In the village of Gavla, located in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh, a deeply emotional moment unfolded.



Noor Khan, a government school teacher who had devoted 43 years of continuous service, was finally bidding farewell.



He began his journey as a teacher in the late… pic.twitter.com/q1wXGdlEBF — The Better India (@thebetterindia) September 5, 2025

It is said, Khan’s journey began in the late 1980s. In that era - which was still battling poverty, illiteracy and conservativeness - he believed education isn't just limited to textbooks.

Rather, he was determined about introducing his students with the actual values of life including discipline and ethics, along with providing knowledge.

He also faced parents' ‘resistance from change’ in those times, and to subdue that, he would go door-to-door and persuade them to send their children to school.

Unlike many teachers, he did not neglect the weaker students but spent extra time helping them with their weaknesses.

His farewell ceremony was nothing short of heartfelt - garlands, speeches, honors, and unspoken gratitude reflected in the tears of both the students and parents.

When it was time to say goodbye, the entire village came together, not just to bid him farewell but to celebrate a life dedicated to shaping fragile and delicate minds.

For teachers like him are not only educators, they are true nation-builders!

Credits: @fit.with.aashiq on Instagram