 WATCH: With Teary Eyes, MP Govt School Teacher Retires After 43 Years Of Service; Entire Village Gathers To Bid Him Farewell
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: With Teary Eyes, MP Govt School Teacher Retires After 43 Years Of Service; Entire Village Gathers To Bid Him Farewell

WATCH: With Teary Eyes, MP Govt School Teacher Retires After 43 Years Of Service; Entire Village Gathers To Bid Him Farewell

Unlike many teachers, he did not neglect the weaker students but spent extra time helping them with their weaknesses.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A person opted the most selfless profession ‘Teaching’ 43 years ago and brought a big educational change in the small village of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Gavla. 

The inspiring story is about Noor Khan, a government school teacher and a resident of Indore division’s Khargone district, who lit-up the lives of several children by ensuring no one is left deprived of education. 

He even touched the strings of netizens after a heartwarming video of his farewell ceremony surfaced on social media. In the video, he was seen shedding tears as the villagers pay their respect, garland him and follow him as he toured around the village. 

Watch the VIDEO here:

FPJ Shorts
Natasha Poonawalla Turns Jaw Dropping Muse In White Spiral Gown At amfAR Venezia 2025: Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Karan Johar Applaud
Natasha Poonawalla Turns Jaw Dropping Muse In White Spiral Gown At amfAR Venezia 2025: Lauren Sanchez Bezos, Karan Johar Applaud
RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Declared, Opens Scrutiny Window; Get Direct Link Here
RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025 Declared, Opens Scrutiny Window; Get Direct Link Here
'Agar Vote Chori Hota Hai Toh...': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Reacts To Karnataka's Ballot Voting Recommendation | VIDEO
'Agar Vote Chori Hota Hai Toh...': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Reacts To Karnataka's Ballot Voting Recommendation | VIDEO
VIDEO: Brave Dog In Peru Bites Off Lit Dynamite Fuse To Save Family After Explosive Thrown Into Journalist’s Home
VIDEO: Brave Dog In Peru Bites Off Lit Dynamite Fuse To Save Family After Explosive Thrown Into Journalist’s Home

It is said, Khan’s journey began in the late 1980s. In that era - which was still battling poverty, illiteracy and conservativeness - he believed education isn't just limited to textbooks. 

Rather, he was determined about introducing his students with the actual values of life including discipline and ethics, along with providing knowledge. 

Read Also
Teacher's Day Gift: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces 4th Pay Scale For Government School Teachers During...
article-image

He also faced parents' ‘resistance from change’ in those times, and to subdue that, he would go door-to-door and persuade them to send their children to school. 

Unlike many teachers, he did not neglect the weaker students but spent extra time helping them with their weaknesses. 

His farewell ceremony was nothing short of heartfelt - garlands, speeches, honors, and unspoken gratitude reflected in the tears of both the students and parents. 

When it was time to say goodbye, the entire village came together, not just to bid him farewell but to celebrate a life dedicated to shaping fragile and delicate minds. 

For teachers like him are not only educators, they are true nation-builders!

Credits: @fit.with.aashiq on Instagram

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vegetable Vendor's 4-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Complex Heart Surgery Free Of Cost At Mumbai's SRCC

Vegetable Vendor's 4-Month-Old Baby Undergoes Complex Heart Surgery Free Of Cost At Mumbai's SRCC

WATCH: With Teary Eyes, MP Govt School Teacher Retires After 43 Years Of Service; Entire Village...

WATCH: With Teary Eyes, MP Govt School Teacher Retires After 43 Years Of Service; Entire Village...

Jabalpur Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 kg Baby; Doctors Call It 'Extremely Rare'

Jabalpur Woman Gives Birth To 5.2 kg Baby; Doctors Call It 'Extremely Rare'

Teacher's Day Gift: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces 4th Pay Scale For Government School Teachers During...

Teacher's Day Gift: MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces 4th Pay Scale For Government School Teachers During...

Father-Son Duo Electrocuted To Death After Stepping On Live Electric Wire In MP's Gwalior

Father-Son Duo Electrocuted To Death After Stepping On Live Electric Wire In MP's Gwalior