Bhopal News: International Wheelchair Cricket Tournament; Some Cricketers Are Mechanics, Others Carpenters & Veggie Sellers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): International women's and men's Wheelchair Cricket Tournament for the Orthopedically Handicapped being played Old Campion Ground with the help of artificial limbs and wheelchairs was filled with excitement, courage and amazement on Tuesday.

About 100 differently-abled players from across the country are participating in the tournament. Of these, 35 are victims of polio while 65 lost limbs due to accidents or illnesses.

During the four-day tournament, men will play cricket in wheelchairs, while orthopedically handicapped women will play on the ground. Some of them have only one leg, some an arm and some are physically disabled.

Despite being disabled, these cricketers are not dependent on anyone for their livelihood. Most of them earn their living. Some are self-employed, some have jobs, some are mechanics and some are carpenters, vegetable vendors, fruit vendors, computer operators, motivators and educators.

Umang Gauravdeep Welfare Society has organised the International Wheelchair Cricket Tournament, which began on Monday. It will end on December 11.

India scripts record

India made a record by scoring 317 runs in stipulated 20 overs, losing only two wickets at the international wheelchair cricket tournament. India scored two centuries. Parashuram scored 152 runs and R Koteshwar scored an unbeaten 116 runs.

Parashuram scored 152 runs and three wickets, and was named Man of the Match. Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 32 runs. Besides, the first women's match was played between Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Jharkhand won the match by seven runs. Jharkhand's Pushpa Minj was the Man of the Match.