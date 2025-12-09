 Bhopal News: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya Seeks Info Over ₹116 Crore Mismatch In FDs
Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has written to multiple banks to seek information about the alleged mismatch in the amount credited to its accounts and the accumulated corpus from over 800 FDs. The difference in the matured value and amount due from these FDs is estimated to be around Rs 116 crore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) has written to multiple banks to seek information about the alleged mismatch in the amount credited to its accounts and the accumulated corpus from over 800 FDs. The difference in the matured value and amount due from these FDs is estimated to be around Rs 116 crore. 

An RGPV official said that alleged irregularities involved about 800 FDs held in around half-a-dozen different banks.

A forensic audit conducted by a firm hired by the university has pointed towards various other financial irregularities. 

“We have written a letter to the concerned banks to fetch the information on the TDS, interest credited and any other deductions (on the FDs),” said RGPV Vice-Chancellor Professor SC Choubey. He added that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

The state technical education department is keeping a close watch on the alleged financial irregularities. Even an exercise to examine the possibilities of invoking Section 54 of the RGPV Act was also conducted.

During the recently concluded winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, state higher education minister Inder Singh Parmar had said that the government is examining the possibility of invoking Section 54 of the RGPV Act against the university.

A technical education department official said that it appears that the irregularities might have occurred due to an error at the level of the concerned banks. The official said in case such an error has occurred, even banks may face action. 

