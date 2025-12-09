Bhopal News: School Suspend Students From Classes For Not Attending Annual Function

Bhopal News: School Suspends Students From Classes For Not Attending Annual Function | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A school located on Hoshangabad Road in the city has suspended three students from their class for not attending the school’s annual function. Khushi Chauhan (Class 12), Tanu Chauhan (Class 11) and Shyam Chauhan (Class 8) are not being allowed to enter their class by the management of Maharshi Vidya Mandir, Ratanpur, Hoshangabad Road.

The district education officer (DEO) has issued a notice to the school through cluster principal of the government higher secondary school, Misrod. The area SDM has also visited the school. Charan Singh Chauhan, the father of the children, is a small farmer.

According to Chauhan, the school had asked parents to buy a special dress for attending the annual function held on November 29. The dress, costing Rs 2,000 per student, was to be bought from a specific shop. Additionally, they were required to pay Rs 300 per student as an annual function fee. “I could not afford to spend Rs 6,900,” he said.

The suspension was announced on WhatsApp group of the school, due to which his children are feeling humiliated and hurt. “They go to the school everyday but are not allowed inside the classes. The school had initially announced the suspension for one month. Later, it was reduced to 15 days,” Chauhan said.

Madhya Pradesh Paalak Sangh has also taken note of the matter. Sangh has alleged that the school charges exorbitant fees, makes students buy books and uniforms from specified shops and mounts pressure on them in the name of discipline.

Punished for indiscipline

The students have been suspended for indiscipline. Suspension from the classes is the only punishment we can hand down to such students. There was no compulsion to buy a dress worth Rs 2,000 for attending the annual function. The parents are misguiding the administration and trying to defame the school on social media.

Deepak Chandra, senior administrative officer, Maharshi Vidya Mandir, Ratanpur