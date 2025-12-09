MP News: CRPF Jawan Rapes 21-Year-Old PSC Aspirant On The Pretext Of Marriage In Gwalior

Odisha Woman Allegedly Raped, Forced Abortion On Marriage Pretext In MP's Jabalpur | FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old PSC aspirant was allegedly raped multiple times by a CRPF Jawan on the pretext of marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The victim, a resident of Porsa in the Morena district, was residing in Gwalior's Gola Ka Mandir to prepare for her PSC exam. Meanwhile, the accused , identified as Saurabh Sengar, was posted in Manipur.

According to reports, the girl first met the accused on social media. They started talking and developed a bond. Both of them exchanged phone numbers and began speaking regularly. During this time, the accused confessed his love for the victim and promised to marry her.

Further, the accused took a leave from his work and came to Gwalior and invited the victim to meet him. The student initially refused several times, but Saurabh assured her and invited her to a hotel. There, he lured her with the promise of marriage and allegedly raped her. Later, he continued to call her to the hotel and raped her, with the promise to marry her.

When she pressed for marriage, the accused allegedly delayed claiming he was responsible for his sister's marriage and would get married only after his sister. He also promised that if her family refused, he would marry her in court.

After this, the accused began distancing himself from the student and stopped communicating with her.

Following this, the student went to Padav police station on Monday night and filed a complaint, following which the police have registered a case against the accused.

Station-In-Charge, Shailendra Bhargava stated that based on the victim's complaint, a rape case has been registered against the accused, who is a CRPF jawan. The investigation is underway.