 MP News: Severed Body Of Man Found On Jhansi–Manikpur Rail Track
HomeBhopalMP News: Severed Body Of Man Found On Jhansi–Manikpur Rail Track

MP News: Severed Body Of Man Found On Jhansi–Manikpur Rail Track

A railway employee patrolling towards Jhansi spotted the body lying on the railway track. The body, estimated to be around 55 years old, was found lying in a pool of blood, and his head was severed from his body. Acting promptly upon receiving the information, the Harpalpur police station and the RPF Mahoba police arrived at the scene to conduct an initial investigation.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A severed body was recovered after a man was struck by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Monday.

According to reports, an unidentified body was found near the Idgah area on the Jhansi-Manikpur track just after the Chambal Express, traveling from Howrah to Gwalior, passed through Harpalpur Railway Station at around 2:50 pm.

A railway employee patrolling towards Jhansi spotted the body lying on the railway track. The body, estimated to be around 55 years old, was found lying in a pool of blood, and his head was severed from his body.

Acting promptly upon receiving the information, the Harpalpur police station and the RPF Mahoba police arrived at the scene to conduct an initial investigation. Efforts were underway to identify the deceased but were unsuccessful.

Police Station Officer Sanjay Rai said, "Continuous efforts are underway to establish the identity of the deceased. The exact cause behind the death is still not clear; it can only be determined after a detailed investigation."

The body has been sent for postmortem, and the police are trying to establish the deceased's identity along with the cause of death. The police are appealing to locals for any information that could trace the man's identity.

