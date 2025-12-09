Khajuraho Food Poisoning: 4 Staff Members Die, 5 Critical After Taking Lunch At Hotel; Food Samples Sent For Testing

Chhatarpur/Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four staff members died of alleged food poisoning after eating a meal at a hotel in Khajuraho. Another set of five critical employees was referred to Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior for medical treatment.

The incident was reported on Monday afternoon, when all nine employees of Gautam Resort in Khajuraho sat for lunch. Soon after the meal, they started experiencing symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, stomach pain, and anxiety. All of them were rushed to the district hospital. Owing to their critical condition, they were referred to Gwalior's Jayarogya Hospital, where three of them, including a woman, died during treatment. And, one person died on the way to Gwalior.

Notably, the incident happened at a time when the entire Madhya Pradesh cabinet reached Khajuraho for the meeting.

The death toll is reported to be four.

Family members suspect somebody mixed poison in the staff members' meals.

Staff members Hardik Soni (20), Pragilal Kushwaha (54), Golu Agnihotri (25), Bihari Lal Patel (60), Ramswaroop Kushwaha (47), Ravi Kauder (19), Dayaram Kushwaha (65), Roshni Rajak (30), and Girja Rajak (35) began to feel unwell shortly after lunch. They were taken to the district hospital in a critical condition, from where they were referred to the Jayarogya hospital in Gwalior.

As soon as the incident was reported, the health department and police swung into action. The police reached the resort, confiscated food samples, and began questioning the staff. The health department registered a case and sent all samples related to food, water, and kitchen cleanliness for testing. The exact cause of the illness will be clear only after the report comes. The administration has given strict instructions to the resort management regarding kitchen cleanliness and food quality.

Rs 20k aide to families of deceased

Financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each has been approved to the families of the deceased. Collector Parth Jaiswal immediately took cognizance of the matter and approved the assistance amount.