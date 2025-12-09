 MP News: School Teacher, Priest Accused Of Religious Conversion Of Student
The father alleged that Palak Singh and a priest, who taught his son Neelam Sharma, had been coaxing him to convert to Christianity for a long time. According to the complaint, when the family stopped Neelam from going to church and asked him to distance himself from the priest and the teacher, he got furious and vandalized the house, tearing up the pictures of deities kept in the temple.

Updated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
MP News: School Teacher, Priest Accused Of Religious Conversion Of Student | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man accused a school teacher and a priest of allegedly coaxing his minor son to convert to Christianity in Jabalpur. He has alleged that the duo was able to influence their son so much that he vandalized the pictures of deities placed in the temple of their house.

The incident unfolded in Adhartal police station area of the city, where the victim's father filed a complaint at the police station, levelling serious allegations against a teacher named Palak Singh and a priest.

The father claimed that the accused were trying to mentally influence his son, which had led to noticeable changes in his behaviour. Despite repeated warnings from the family, the accused persisted, prompting a police complaint.

The father claimed that the accused were trying to mentally influence his son, which had led to noticeable changes in his behaviour. Despite repeated warnings from the family, the accused persisted, prompting a police complaint.

The victim's family told police that the accused, under their influence, would lure the child out of the house and attempt to involve him in religious activities. The family became suspicious and questioned the child, leading to the full story.

Adhartal police have launched an investigation following the complaint. Police officers are inspecting the scene and recording statements from the child and family. Since the case appears to involve a minor, the police are taking the investigation seriously. The accused will be questioned soon and further action will be taken.

