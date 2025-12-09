Bhopal News: Congress On Boil, NSUI & IYC State Protests Against Minister Pratima Bagri, Alleges Involvement Of Realtives In Ganja Smuggling Case

MP News: Congress On Boil, NSUI & IYC State Protests Against Minister | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders staged a protest outside the residence of Minister of State Pratima Bagri in the city on Tuesday, alleging the involvement of her brother and relatives in a ganja smuggling case.

Shouting slogans against the minister, the protesters accused the BJP-led state government of “ruining the future of the youth,” branding the state as “Udta MP.” “The minister should resign on moral grounds. We even suspect that two to four sacks of ganja may be inside her residence, and we are here to collect them,” claimed IYC district president Amit Khatri. Protesters tried to enter the minister’s residence but were pushed back by police.

NSUI members also held a demonstration at the PCC office. As they marched towards the Chief Minister’s House to offer a symbolic marijuana garland to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, police stopped them at the Red Cross Crossing. The protesters were removed from the spot and a few were also detained.

Not ‘drug network,’ but ‘BJP relative network’: Patwari

The PCC chief, Jitu Patwari, said that in Madhya Pradesh it is no longer drug network’, but a ‘BJP relative network’. “Is this the nepotism of a BJP intoxicated with power? When ganja smuggling is linked to a minister’s home and the state Home Minister stays silent, where is the accountability? Has the double-engine government become a transport model for drug trafficking?” Patwari asked.