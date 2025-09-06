 Congress Corporator Anwar Qadri’s Daughter Had Sent Money To Him Through Money Exchange Centre In Delhi
The police would send a team to Delhi to locate the exchange centre

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:50 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ayesha, daughter of Congress corporator Anwar Qadri, allegedly informed the police that she had transferred money to her father from a money exchange centre in Delhi during his on-the-run period. The police would send a team to Delhi to locate the exchange centre to gather more information pertaining to the case.

 Banganga police station in charge Siyaram Singh Gurjar informed Free Press that Ayesha is also on police remand till September 6. She will be produced before the court on Saturday.She is a law student from a college in Delhi.

After an FIR against Anwar for his alleged involvement in a love jihad funding case, he was on-the-run and he hid mostly in Nepal. For helping and sending money to him, his daughter Ayesha was also arrested from Delhi.

 Gurjar said that she informed the police that she had transferred Rs 12,500 to her father through a money exchange centre in Shalimar Bagh in Delhi.Also, a team may also go to Nagpur to get information about the mobile phone shop from where Qadri had bought the mobile phone during his on-the-run.

