Indore: 16-Year-Old Girl Ends Life, Kin Allege Harassed By Youth; No Note Recovered |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at her place under Simrol police station area.

Her family members alleged that she was being harassed by a youth on her way to school. However, the exact reason behind her drastic step could not be established as no note was recovered from her place.

Consumed poison two days ago

According to the police, the deceased, a resident of Datoda Village, consumed some poisonous substance two days ago and she died during the course of treatment in a city’s hospital on Thursday.

Youth harassed her on the way to school

Her family members alleged that she used to study in a city school and a youth used to trouble her on her way to school, leading her to take the drastic step. The police began a probe and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.