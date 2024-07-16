MP BJP Leader Abhishek Pandey Arrested For Killing Dalit Youth, Used Political Power To Obtain Pistol License

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A leader said to be associated with the youth wing of BJP, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in Singrauli was arrested for allegedly killing a Dalit youth on Tuesday. The accused allegedly shot dead the youth with his new pistol, apparently, to showcase his strength.

The incident took place in the Chatrangi area, specifically in Tedua village of Singrauli.

According to information, Abhishek Pandey, the BJYM leader, has been arrested for allegedly murdering a Dalit youth named Lale Bansal.

Soon after the incident, the BJP, in defence, released photograph of suspension order of Pandey dated two months ago.

The Incident

According to the police, the incident happened on Saturday when Lale Bansal and a companion were riding a motorcycle. They had an accident while avoiding a goat, causing the companion to fall off and get injured.

At the same moment, Pandey arrived in his car and began questioning them. Frightened, Lale tried to flee on his bike. Following which, Pandey pulled out a pistol and shot him. The bullet hit Lale in the abdomen, and he died on the spot.

Pandey Used 'Political Influence' To Get Pistol License

Pandey had recently obtained a license for the 32-bore pistol he used. Soon after killing the Bansal, he fled the scene. But, was later arrested in Garhwa.

The police identified him through CCTV footage and the car's license plate. During questioning, Pandey admitted to the crime, revealing that he had fired a warning shot before pursuing and shooting Lale.

Following the arrest, it was discovered that Pandey had used his political influence to get the pistol license just weeks before the incident. He had been using the weapon to threaten villagers, showing off his power in the area.

Suspension Order Issued For Indiscipline

Shortly after his arrest, BJP released a photograph of Pandey's suspension order dated May 2, 2024. The order stated that Pandey was suspended from the post of 'Mandal' President two months ago in May, on the grounds of indiscipline.

The police continue to investigate the case to ensure justice for Lale Bansal and his family, highlighting the misuse of political power and the urgent need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.