Bhopal News: IAS Service Meet Ends, Cycle Rally, Push-Ups Keep The Excitement High

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The IAS Service Meet concluded on Sunday in Bhopal with a cyclothon (cycling race) to raise awareness about environmental conservation. The cyclothon started from Arera Club and concluded at the venue after passing through the CM House, Van Vihar National Park, and Sair Sapata.

The cycle rally boasted of 40 participants, with 11-year-old Aranya Chauhan being the youngest. ParikiPandla Akshar awed the audience by finishing the race in 38 minutes. His victory was celebrated by his colleagues and other officers with push-ups as a mark of respect.

Additional Commissioner Shivraj Singh Verma and Abhay Singh jointly secured the second position by completing the race in 45 minutes. The third position went to Ishaan Suman Singh, who completed the race in 47 minutes.

According to the organisers, the number of participants was higher than last year’s meet.

The event started on December 19th with IAS officers and their families showcasing their artistic talents through singing, music, and dance. During a race held at the Boat Club, IAS officers enjoyed themselves on the large lake by rowing the oars. In addition, sports competitions were held on the first and second days. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain also participated and enjoyed playing cricket during the meet.