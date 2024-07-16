MP: Gang Of Highway Robbers Busted In Ujjain, Valuables Worth ₹12.5 Lakh Recovered

The booty which was recovered from gang members in Ujjain on Monday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain police, on Monday, arrested three members of a gang of Dewas who had stolen highly valuable goods from an Indore family three months ago. The police also recovered stolen goods worth Rs 12.5 lakh.

SP Pradeep Sharma told reporters that the Lahoti family was returning from Kota after attending a wedding programme. Their luggage was kept in a 16-seater traveller vehicle. On the way, the accused stole the bags containing gold, silver and diamond studded jewellery.

On April 24, the victim Dr Satish Lahoti informed the police about the incident. The SP formed a team that with the help of cyber cell checked more than 50 CCTV footage of Dhabla Hardu, Pat Ghatiya toll tax, Ghonsla, Agar, Tanodia and Pagara toll tax and surrounding areas. 100 people from the vicinity were questioned. Inquiries were made in the police stations of Agar, Dewas and Shajapur districts adjoining Ujjain regarding the accused involved in the theft from a moving vehicle.

Meanwhile, acting on a tip-off that some criminals involved in the theft had come to Karedi Mata Mandir, a cordon was laid and Virendra (28) son of Hemraj Jhala, resident of Tonkhurd, district Dewas was caught. In his instance, Suresh Sisodia and Narayan son of Suresh Sisodia, both residents of Tonkkala, Dewas were arrested near the culvert in village Pat on Dugarkheda road. 5 accused are absconding in the case. Three accused were arrested and stolen items were recovered.

Stolen items

The stolen items included a diamond gold single-line necklace, stone pearl gold necklace, one gold earring, gold earring chain, one black safari bag and one red-coloured bag of ladies' clothes. Make-up items, artificial jewellery consisting of four necklaces, four pairs of earrings, sari pins, bracelets, ring watches, jewellery sets and two motorcycles used in the crime, worth about Rs 12,50,000 were seized.