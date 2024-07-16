MP: Indore Enhances Air Quality Monitoring With Four New Stations

Air Quality Monitoring Station | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, celebrated for its pristine cleanliness and top performance in the Clean Air Survey-2023, has significantly bolstered its air quality monitoring infrastructure by inaugurating four new Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) stations. This strategic enhancement underscores the city’s commitment to sustain its status as a leader in environmental management.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, ‘Indore city, which is the best in cleanliness and water management, is also number one in air quality. Now the data from new monitoring stations presents an accurate picture of the entire city, aiding scientists and policymakers in further improving air quality to safe levels.’ Municipal commissioner Shivam Verma noted that the recent advancements are both necessary and encouraging for city’s clean air initiatives.

WRI India emphasises the importance

Dr Prakash Doraiswami, Director of Air Quality at WRI India, emphasised the importance of these new stations: ‘Continuous monitoring facilities in previously unmonitored areas will facilitate the implementation of evidence-based policies to enhance air quality.’

New stations and their locations

The addition of four new stations by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) brings the total number of AQM stations in Indore to eight. These include an existing station from the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and three from Clean Air Catalyst for scientific research. The new stations are strategically located in Regional Park, Residency Area, Meghdoot Garden and Airport area.

Why is accurate data so important?

Additional municipal commissioner Siddharth Jain highlighted the critical role of accurate data in air quality improvement, stating, ‘Accurate data is necessary for air cleanliness, helping us make informed decisions.’ Kaushik Raj Hazarika, project leader of Clean Air Catalyst said, ‘Regular availability of essential air quality monitoring data in Indore is a significant achievement. It will facilitate collaboration with various institutions and civil organisations to implement necessary solutions.’

According to Dr Srikant Wakacherla, senior air quality scientist at Clean Air Catalyst, ‘The addition of new real-time air pollution monitoring stations will enhance our understanding of pollution variations across different areas and times in Indore. This will aid in formulating precise policies, evaluating solutions, raising public awareness and improving urban planning.’

Prior to this expansion, Indore faced challenges with only one active monitoring station at Chhoti Gwaltoli. The recent installation of new AQM stations marks a significant leap forward, ensuring comprehensive data coverage across the city. This data is now accessible on the Central Pollution Control Board’s website. Clean Air Catalyst has also established three continuous monitoring centres at Moti Tabela, Bicholi Hapsi and Musakhedi for in-depth research on air quality and pollution.