 Education In Jeopardy: MP's Locked School Doors Put Future In Peril; Battling Cancer, One Teacher Handling 85 Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreEducation In Jeopardy: MP's Locked School Doors Put Future In Peril; Battling Cancer, One Teacher Handling 85 Students

Education In Jeopardy: MP's Locked School Doors Put Future In Peril; Battling Cancer, One Teacher Handling 85 Students

The school, catering to students from classes 1 to 5, is supposed to have three teachers according to government records. However, the current situation is dire.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Govt primary school in Phoolgawadi |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The primary school in Phoolgawadi, located just barely three kilometres from the Sardarpur tehsil headquarters, was found locked on Monday, leaving the education of 85 students in jeopardy.

Parents have voiced their frustration, revealing that the school is frequently closed or that teachers leave after granting students an early dismissal, casting a shadow over the future of their children.

The school, catering to students from classes 1 to 5, is supposed to have three teachers according to government records. However, the current situation is dire.

Read Also
MP Updates: Water Canons Fired To Disperse NSUI Students Protesting NEET Paper Leak In Bhopal; Youth...
article-image

One teacher, Bhavsingh Baghel, has been attached to the Block Resource Centre (BRC) office for the past two years despite governmental directives against such attachments. Another teacher, Sangeeta Rathod, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness, and the remaining teacher, Kavita Rajawat, has been battling cancer for the last three years and is struggling to fulfill her duties.

Upon visiting the school, the scene was disheartening. The school was locked, with no students or teachers in sight. Block Education Officer Sunil Kumar Ostwal has stated that he will investigate the matter and ensure that the attached teacher is relieved immediately.

Read Also
MP To Observe 2025 As 'Industry Year', Will Hold Global Investors Meet In Bhopal: CM Yadav
article-image

Sankul principal Rohini Singh has echoed this sentiment, promising to write to the SDM for swift action.

Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Sunita Vardichand Bamaniya expressed her concern, highlighting the plight of the 85 students who come to study with great expectations, only to find the school locked. She has urged collector Priyank Mishra to ensure that the attached teacher is promptly returned to Phoolgawadi to provide the necessary education to these children.

The community's hope now rests on the prompt actions of the authorities to secure the future of Phoolgawadi's young students.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Education In Jeopardy: MP's Locked School Doors Put Future In Peril; Battling Cancer, One Teacher...

Education In Jeopardy: MP's Locked School Doors Put Future In Peril; Battling Cancer, One Teacher...

Tale Of Deceit: 'Looteri Dulhan' Vanishes After Shopping Spree in MP, FIR Against Absconding...

Tale Of Deceit: 'Looteri Dulhan' Vanishes After Shopping Spree in MP, FIR Against Absconding...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of July 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of July 15: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

IIT-Indore Inaugurates Centre On Narmada River Basin Management To Conduct Thorough Research

IIT-Indore Inaugurates Centre On Narmada River Basin Management To Conduct Thorough Research

WATCH: ‘High Command Kab Tak MP Mein Hare Hue Neta Ko Kaam Sikhaega,’ MP Congress’ Ajay...

WATCH: ‘High Command Kab Tak MP Mein Hare Hue Neta Ko Kaam Sikhaega,’ MP Congress’ Ajay...