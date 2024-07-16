Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana: Now, Senior Citizens To Visit MP’s Religious Sites As Well

Ujjain temple | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has decided to expand the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana enabling the and senior citizens to visit religious sites of Madhya Pradesh besides the taking pilgrimage to holy cities of the country.

More importantly, the government will also organize tours for youths to places of historical importance, centers of science, and other tourist destinations in the state to broaden their knowledge and exposure.

The department of tribal affairs will select students from every district in the state based on merit and other criteria and take them on tours of important places. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued the necessary instructions during a review of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana at Mantralaya on Monday.

Additionally, artists living in tribal areas will be invited to tour various important places in the state. These artists will also be given a platform to showcase their talent to the people in the places they visit. This will also help in taking the local art to foreign tourists and pilgrims as well.

The chief minister also directed to upgrade the facilities in Orchha, Maihar, Pachmarhi (Bada Mahadev, Chauragarh, Jata Shankar ) and other places.

Boost to MP culture: Research centre or museum on works of Raja Bhoj to be set up in Bhopal

Class 2 and 3 executive officials of government are eligible for travel through PM Shri Tourism Air Service. Now, they will be able to use the service for official tours. A proposal will be prepared regarding this.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav stated this while addressing the meeting of Board of Directors of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board at Mantralaya in the city on Monday.

Reviewing the operation of PM Shri Tourism Air Service, Yadav directed that the number of flights should be increased on routes where there are more bookings of passengers. Operate aircraft with more seating capacity, he added.

Besides, a research centre dedicated to the arts and literature of Raja Bhoj will be set up in Bhopal. The traditional fairs and yatras like Bhagoria Utsav and Mahakal ki Sawari will be promoted. Local artistes playing traditional musical instruments and traditional dance groups will be encouraged to promote local art and traditional dances.

Yadav asked to work on a plan to conduct employment-oriented skill courses in the tourism sector by connecting them with the universities of the state.