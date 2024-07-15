WATCH: ‘High Command Kab Tak MP Mein Hare Hue Neta Ko Kaam Sikhaega,’ MP Congress’ Ajay Chordia Hits Out At Chief Jitu Patwari

‘High Command Kab Tak MP Mein Hare Hue Neta Ko Kam Sikhaega,’ President MP Congress Industry and Trade Cell, Ajay Chorodia Hits Out At State Chief Jitu Patwari | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress’s Industry & Trade Cell President Ajay Chordia on Monday, trained his guns on MPCC chief Jitu Patwari after party’s embarassing defeat in both 2023 Assembly Elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Chordia, the confidant of AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, was addressing a meeting in Indore Press Club on Monday. Hitting out at Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari, he expressed concern over the leaders who couldn’t save their own seats but hold a prominent position in the state.

During his address, he questioned, “High Command kab tak hare huye netaon ko kaam sikha kar hoshiyar banane ka kaam is Madhya Pradesh me karta rahega?..... (For how long will the High Command continue to teach the loser politicians about their work and make them capable in Madhya Pradesh?)

Chordia also said, “I have been in discussions with the entire Congress for the last 7 months in order to get feedback on how to improve the condition of Congress in Madhya Pradesh. Everybody pointed fingers at MPCC Chief Jitu Patwari.”

He continued, “In the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, MPCC Chief Jitu Patwari lost his constituency by 35k votes. Also, the MP Congress General Secretary Digvijay Singh lost the 2014 general election by over 2 lakh votes. He was given a second chance in 2024, but he lost again by approximately 3.3 lakh votes.”

‘MPCC Chief uses foul language’

Not only this, Ajay Chordia also said that MPCC Chief Jitu Patwari uses foul language and any DM can approve his statement.

He alleged that the party will recover only after the High Command removes those who couldn't save their own seat but sitting on top positions in the state.