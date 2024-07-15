 Caught On Cam: Youths Vandalise Windows Of Cars Belonging To BJP Councillor, Govt Official In Late-Night Birthday Bash In MP (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCaught On Cam: Youths Vandalise Windows Of Cars Belonging To BJP Councillor, Govt Official In Late-Night Birthday Bash In MP (WATCH)

Caught On Cam: Youths Vandalise Windows Of Cars Belonging To BJP Councillor, Govt Official In Late-Night Birthday Bash In MP (WATCH)

According to information, the accused had been wandering the streets openly and caused extensive damage to parked cars following a liquor party held in celebration of a birthday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths have been arrested for vandalising glass windows of about a dozen cars in MP’s Jabalpur on Monday. The accused reportedly smashed the windows of 12 cars in a spree of destruction late at night, in the name of birthday bash.

Among the vehicles targeted were those belonging to a BJP councilor and a government official. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, with footage clearly showing the perpetrators in the act.

An FIR has been registered, and the Ranjhi Police Station is currently investigating the entire case.

The CCTV of the accused vandalising the vehicles have surfaced the social media platform X (Twitter).

Watch the video here:-

Read Also
MP: Swachh City Creates History By Roping 11 Lakh Saplings In 24 Hours, Bags Spot In Guinness...
article-image

According to information, the accused had been wandering the streets openly and caused extensive damage to parked cars following a liquor party held in celebration of a birthday. This reckless behavior led to public outrage, with angry residents taking to the streets of Ranjhi Nai Basti late at night to protest.

The incident has raised serious concerns about police patrolling, with residents demanding more vigilant night patrols. During the search, police found sharp weapons and illegal liquor in possession of the accused. Police has successfully nabed the perpetrators after they were identified by CCTV footage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Cam: Youths Vandalise Windows Of Cars Belonging To BJP Councillor, Govt Official In...

Caught On Cam: Youths Vandalise Windows Of Cars Belonging To BJP Councillor, Govt Official In...

WAY FORWARD | Marching Towards A Greener Indore; Remarkable Commitment To Environment On Display At...

WAY FORWARD | Marching Towards A Greener Indore; Remarkable Commitment To Environment On Display At...

Overheard In Bhopal: Land Deals, Seeking Deputations, Collector's Wish, Minister, PS Lock Horns

Overheard In Bhopal: Land Deals, Seeking Deputations, Collector's Wish, Minister, PS Lock Horns

Madhya Pradesh: Five Arrested With Radioactive Device, Deal Was To Be Finalised In Gurugram

Madhya Pradesh: Five Arrested With Radioactive Device, Deal Was To Be Finalised In Gurugram

MP: Swachh City Creates History By Roping 11 Lakh Saplings In 24 Hours, Bags Spot In Guinness...

MP: Swachh City Creates History By Roping 11 Lakh Saplings In 24 Hours, Bags Spot In Guinness...