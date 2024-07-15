Caught On Cam: Youths Vandalise Windows Of Cars Belonging To BJP Councillor, Govt Official In Late-Night Birthday Bash In MP (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths have been arrested for vandalising glass windows of about a dozen cars in MP’s Jabalpur on Monday. The accused reportedly smashed the windows of 12 cars in a spree of destruction late at night, in the name of birthday bash.

Among the vehicles targeted were those belonging to a BJP councilor and a government official. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, with footage clearly showing the perpetrators in the act.

An FIR has been registered, and the Ranjhi Police Station is currently investigating the entire case.

The CCTV of the accused vandalising the vehicles have surfaced the social media platform X (Twitter).

Watch the video here:-

VIDEO: Jabalpur police arrested four individuals for vandalizing 12 cars during a late-night birthday celebration#Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VPZ3keMrCT — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 15, 2024

According to information, the accused had been wandering the streets openly and caused extensive damage to parked cars following a liquor party held in celebration of a birthday. This reckless behavior led to public outrage, with angry residents taking to the streets of Ranjhi Nai Basti late at night to protest.

The incident has raised serious concerns about police patrolling, with residents demanding more vigilant night patrols. During the search, police found sharp weapons and illegal liquor in possession of the accused. Police has successfully nabed the perpetrators after they were identified by CCTV footage.