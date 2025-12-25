 Bhopal News: Undertrial Prisoner Dies During Treatment
Bhopal News: Undertrial Prisoner Dies During Treatment

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Bhopal News: Undertrial Prisoner Dies During Treatment | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An undertrial prisoner lodged in Bhopal Central Jail died while undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital. The deceased prisoner was arrested for rape with a minor seven months ago. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, police said.

Police officials said undertrial prisoner Roshan Panthi (21) was admitted to Hamidia Hospital on Monday evening after he became unconscious in his barrack. Despite treatment, he died on Wednesday morning. The body was handed over to his family after post-mortem.

Roshan was a resident of Vidisha district and was arrested by Chhola Mandir police after an FIR was lodged against him for raping a 16-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, Roshan’s father Bhaiyyalal alleged negligence in medical treatment of his son. He said that Roshan’s sister had gone to meet him eight days ago during which he had complained of severe chest pain. He also complained that he was not given proper treatment in jail.

On Monday, the family received a phone call from police that Roshan’s condition was serious and they should immediately reach Bhopal. “When we reached the hospital, he was on a ventilator and showed no movement. Doctors did not clearly explain what illness he was suffering from,” Bhaiyyalal said.

